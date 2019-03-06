Keith Flint, the fiery frontman of British dance-electronic band the Prodigy, was found dead March 4 at his home near London. He was 49.

Prodigy co-founder Liam Howlett said in an Instagram post that Mr. Flint killed himself over the weekend. “I’m shell shocked . . . confused and heart broken,” he wrote.

Police confirmed that the body of a 49-year-old man had been found at a home in North End, northeast of London. They said the death was being treated as non-suspicious and a file would be sent to the coroner — standard practice in cases of violent or unexplained deaths.

Mr. Flint was renowned for his manic stage energy and distinctive look: black eyeliner and hair spiked into two horns. He sang on 1990s hits including “Firestarter” and “Breathe,” which fused techno, breakbeat and acid house music.

The Prodigy sold 30 million records, helping to take rave music from an insular community of partygoers to an international audience. They had seven No. 1 albums in Britain, most recently with “No Tourists” in 2018.

“People often think all that high-energy stuff is just for the stage, but that’s me,” Mr. Flint told the Guardian in 2009. “I like to express myself. When I was younger I would listen to the Jam in my bedroom and jump around in excitement to the music.”



Keith Charles Flint was born in eastern London on Sept. 17, 1969, and raised in Braintree, Essex, where he met Howlett at a nightclub.

The Prodigy was formed in the early 1990s, with Howlett as producer. Mr. Flint was originally a dancer for the group before becoming the onstage focal point, alongside fellow singer Maxim (Keith Palmer).

The band’s rise coincided with soul-searching in Britain over electronic dance music and its related drug culture, and the Prodigy became known as much for its anti-establishment stance as for its songs. The band members were vocal critics of the U.K.’s Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, which banned the raves popularized in the late 1980s during the “Second Summer of Love.”

The Prodigy attracted criticism for the 1997 single “Smack My Bitch Up,” and the accompanying sex- and drug-fueled video. The National Organization for Women accused the song of encouraging violence against women, and it was banned by the BBC.

The band denied misogyny, noting that the song’s protagonist is revealed in the video to be a woman.

A complete list of survivors was not immediately available.

In an Instagram post, rapper Dizzee Rascal wrote that had opened for the Prodigy in 2009. Mr. Flint, he said, “was one of the nicest people I’ve met and always was every time I met him, the whole band were. When it comes to stage few people can carry a show like him I’m proud to say I’ve seen it for myself.”