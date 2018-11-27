Keith Sinzinger, a longtime Washington Post copy editor who became a fixture in the region’s experimental electronic music scene, died Nov. 23 at a hospice center in Washington. He was 64.

The cause was complications from cardiac arrest, said his wife, Kathy Sinzinger.

An Ohio native, Mr. Sinzinger worked early in his career for an underground Cleveland-area paper and once described his beat as “drug busts, music and other counterculture.” An internship with muckraking columnist Jack Anderson brought him to Washington in 1979.

After a stint as a reporter and managing editor of the Federal Times, which covers government affairs, he joined The Post as a copy editor in 1985. He worked on the paper’s national and foreign desks, developing a reputation as a trusted shepherd of stories that required sensitivity and craftsmanship under relentless pressure.

“Every newspaper desk has a rising tension as deadline nears,” said David Hoffman, a former assistant managing editor for foreign news. “Keith was the editor . . . everyone turned to when suddenly there was a very big or complex story and the clock was ticking. When the Iraq War began, this happened every night. Keith was absolutely reliable, steely calm, fastidiously careful and precise.”

Mr. Sinzinger left The Post in 2008 and spent several years as a freelance editor and writer. He also worked briefly as an editor at U.S. News & World Report.



Keith Sinzinger said he was drawn to journalism by what he called a “First Amendment run-in” with school administrators. (Family photo)

Keith Allan Sinzinger was born in Cleveland on Sept. 5, 1954, and completed high school in nearby Bay Village, Ohio. He was drawn to journalism, he told an in-house Post publication, by what he coyly called a “First Amendment run-in” with school administrators.

He soon began writing for an underground publication called the Great Swamp Erie da da Boom. He graduated in 1976 from Kent State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in journalism and speech and edited the student newspaper, and then spent three years writing about courts and government for the News-Herald in suburban Cleveland.

Mr. Sinzinger became a vice president of the Washington-Baltimore chapter of the Newspaper Guild union. In his spare time, he built and played tubular bells and other musical instruments. Under the stage name FastForty, he performed a style of music he called “intense ambient” — “found sounds, altered electronics, scrap metal and other devices” — that paid homage to the industrial-plant and railroad noise of his childhood.

He and the former Kathy Dolgosh were companions of 40 years and married 25 years ago. In addition to his wife, of Washington, survivors include his mother, Delores Sinzinger of Avon, Ohio; and a sister.