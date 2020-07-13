In 2003, she appeared opposite Amanda Bynes in “What a Girl Wants” and as the mom in the live-action adaptation of “The Cat in the Hat” starring Mike Myers. The following year, she appeared in the music video for Maroon 5’s “She Will Be Loved.”

She occasionally appeared in films with her husband, as they did in the box-office bomb “Battlefield Earth” in 2000.

Ms. Preston and Travolta were married in a midnight ceremony in Paris in 1991 while they were expecting their first son, Jett. In 2009, Jett Travolta, 16, died after having a seizure at the family’s vacation home in the Bahamas. The death touched off a court case after an ambulance driver and his attorney were accused of trying to extort $25 million from the actors in exchange for not releasing sensitive information about their son’s death.

Travolta testified during a criminal trial that ended in a mistrial and was prepared to testify a second time, but decided to stop pursuing the case and it was dismissed. He cited the severe strain the proceedings and his son’s death had caused the family.

Both Ms. Preston and Travolta returned to acting, with Ms. Preston’s first role back in the Nicholas Sparks adaptation of “The Last Song” (2010), which starred Miley Cyrus and her future husband, Liam Hemsworth. Ms. Preston and Travolta starred together in the 2018 film “Gotti,” with Travolta playing John Gotti and Ms. Preston playing the crime boss’s wife, Victoria.

Kelly Kamalelehua Smith was born in Honolulu on Oct. 13, 1962. A fashion photographer encouraged her to seek acting work, which led to commercials and TV parts.

She had a roles in the John Frankenheimer-directed thriller “52 Pick-Up (1986) starring Roy Scheider; the comedy “Twins (1988), starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito as unlikely long-lost brothers; and writer-director Alexander Payne’s “Citizen Ruth” (1996).

Her first marriage, to actor and producer Kevin Gage, ended in divorce. She also lived with actor George Clooney for a year and was briefly engaged to actor Charlie Sheen before she married Travolta.

In addition to Jett, Ms. Preston and Travolta had two other children, daughter Ella Bleu and son Benjamin.