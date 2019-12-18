Mr. Heyman, who died Dec. 10 at 89, forged other important relationships that set him on a trajectory as a leading mid-century photographer.

In 1965 he was invited by the White House to take pictures of everyday life in the United States to illustrate President Lyndon B. Johnson’s Great Society program. Johnson was credited with writing the text of the book they published together in 1966, “This America.”

Mr. Heyman “could tell a story in a single picture,” said David Friend, one of his former editors at Life magazine and now an editor at Vanity Fair magazine.

He made pictures of street scenes and neighborhood parties; of families at the beach; and of mothers and their babies hugging, kissing, laughing, cuddling, smiling and sometimes crying. “He found joy in his pictures,” said Margaret Loke, a New York art critic and reviewer and a former editor at the New York Times magazine.

For a 1968 book, “The Private World of Leonard Bernstein,” Mr. Heyman was a guest photographer for several months in the home of the composer and conductor of the New York Philharmonic. That work included a picture of filmmaker Charlie Chaplin singing a melody from the Verdi opera “La Traviata” while Bernstein accompanied him on the piano.

In the 1980s he experimented with what came to be known as “hipshots” — spur-of-the-moment pictures of street life in the big city, taken from a camera held perhaps at hip level or on the knee, or even on the ground, but not at the eye. It produced a distorted yet telling revelatory image.

His subjects over six decades ranged from Mother Teresa to actress Elizabeth Taylor. He went to Cuba to photograph Ernest Hemingway and got a picture of the author affectionately holding his cat.

Mr. Heyman’s pictures were published in 46 books and displayed in museums, galleries and art shows around the world. He took photographs in 60 countries and worked for Life, Look and Time magazines.

Kenneth Louis Heyman was born in Manhattan on Oct. 6, 1930, and grew up in a prosperous family headed by his financier father.

He graduated from Columbia in 1956, having taken two years off for Army service midway through his college career. In his senior year of college, he took a course taught by Mead, submitting a photographic essay for one of her assigned projects. She was impressed and invited Mr. Heyman to accompany her on a trip to Bali the year after he graduated.

In addition to his work for newsmagazines, Mr. Heyman took pictures for the U.S. Information Agency and the Alliance for Progress, President John F. Kennedy’s initiative to bolster economic ties between the United States and Latin America. He also took pictures for a book on pop art and for children’s books.

Mr. Heyman’s marriages to Wendy Drew and Brenda Redmond ended in divorce. In 1998 he married Judith Raboy. In addition to his wife, survivors include five children from his first marriage; two stepdaughters; and 16 grandchildren.

He died at his home in Manhattan of a heart ailment, said a daughter, Jennifer McCarthy.

As a child Mr. Heyman was instructed by parents and caregivers that children should be seen but not heard. But he didn’t hear the adage correctly. He thought it was only that “children should see,” and this became a guiding principle of his life.

“Seeing, observing,” were life skills that he thought should be taught in schools, McCarthy said.

In his own home neighborhood around Union Square, Mr. Heyman knew the names of the homeless people. His wife once noticed a homeless man wearing a coat that looked familiar.

It was the one she had just given to her husband.

