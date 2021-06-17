As the leader of the left-wing United National Independence Party, Mr. Kaunda became Zambia’s first democratically elected president following independence in 1964. The country shifted to one-party rule before Mr. Kaunda presided over the introduction of multiparty politics, stepping down after he lost an election in 1991.
Mr. Kaunda was a regional leader in southern Africa, where he backed efforts to end apartheid in South Africa and supported groups fighting to end White minority rule in countries including Angola, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.
