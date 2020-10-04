Though Mr. Takada retired from his namesake fashion house in 1999 to pursue a career in art, Kenzo has remained one of the most respected fixtures of Paris fashion. Since 1993, the brand has been owned by the French luxury goods company LVMH. Its creative director, Felipe Oliveira Baptista, unveiled Kenzo’s spring-summer line on Wednesday.
“His amazing energy, kindness, talent and smile were contagious,” Oliveira Baptista said. “His kindred spirit will live forever.”
The son of hoteliers, Mr. Takada was born in Himeji, Japan, on Feb. 27, 1939, and developed a love of fashion by reading his sisters’ fashion magazines. After studying at the Bunka Fashion College in Tokyo, he worked briefly in Japan and relocated to Paris in 1965 to work as a freelance designer.
Mr. Takada took over a boutique in 1970 and crystallized his future ready-to-wear aesthetic, inspired by Asian styles and the jungle scenes of painter Henri Rousseau. His styles used bold color and clashing prints and were inspired by travels all over the world.
His first collection at the store was made entirely out of cotton because he had little money. But the clothes spoke for themselves, and a model of his was put on the cover of Elle magazine. A short time after, his pioneering shoulder forms, large armholes, dungarees, smock tent dresses and innovative shoulder shapes were featured in Vogue.
His contributions to style were significant. He championed a youthful aesthetic and unstructured form and did away with zippers to liberate silhouettes. His signatures were wider sleeves and arm holes, which harked back to traditional garments in his home continent of Asia.
Mr. Takada also cited Yves Saint Laurent as a key inspiration and shared his penchant for theatrics. In 1978 and ’79, he presented Kenzo’s line in a circus tent and rode on the back of an elephant.
— Associated Press
Read more Washington Post obituaries