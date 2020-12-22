Mr. Greene finished his 15-year NFL career with 160 sacks, which ranks third in league history behind only Bruce Smith (200) and Reggie White (198). He also had 23 forced fumbles and five interceptions.

He played for the Los Angeles Rams (1985-1992), Pittsburgh Steelers (1993-1995), Carolina Panthers (1996, 1998-99) and San Francisco 49ers (1997) and was aa three-time all-pro player.

Mr. Greene, who was known for his long blond hair, was relatively small for a pass rusher, at 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds, but constantly created havoc for opposing quarterbacks. He had 14 or more sacks in five different seasons, including twice with the Panthers late in his career.

“He was a self-made technician and as good as anyone who has ever played the game in terms of technique,” former Panthers general manager Bill Polian said. “And because he was undersized, grit played a tremendous role in his success.”

Polian said he had an exceptional ability to escape blockers. Mr. Greene regularly studied film to search for opponents’ weaknesses.

“I figured out how to pass rush,” he once said. “I figured out how to put a guy, an offensive tackle three to four inches taller, 80 pounds heavier, put him in a position of failure, and I did that.”

Steelers President Art Rooney II noted the effect Mr. Greene had on the team. He led a defense that became known as Blitzburgh and went on to play in Super Bowl XXX, after the 1995 season.

“When Kevin came to the Steelers in 1993 he had an immediate impact,” Rooney told the Associated Press. “Kevin’s energy and enthusiasm were inspiring for our team as well as our fans.”

Mr. Greene was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

Kevin Darwin Greene was born July 31, 1962, in Schenectady, N.Y., and grew up on various Army bases, where his father was serving. He completed high school in Granite City, Ill.

As a walk-on player at Auburn University in Alabama, he became a defensive standout and was named the Southeastern Conference’s defensive player of the year in 1984. After graduating from Auburn in 1985, he was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams.

In college, Mr. Greene was in the reserve officer training corps and became an officer in the Alabama Army National Guard.

After retiring as a player, Mr. Greene was an assistant coach with the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers.

Survivors include his wife, Tara, and two children.

“I wasn’t the biggest (and) I wasn’t fastest,” Mr. Greene once said. “But as long as you have a motor, you have heart . . . that will overcome any physical limitations.”