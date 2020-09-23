The cause was a heart attack, said his partner, Margaret Flowers.

For the past 40 years, Mr. Zeese worked in Washington on a litany of progressive movements, beginning in the 1980s with efforts to legalize marijuana and end the war on drugs. At the time, he was chief counsel and executive director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. When legal efforts to decriminalize marijuana failed in federal courts, Mr. Zeese helped coordinate grass-root activism and ballot initiatives on a state and local level.

In the ensuing years, dozens of states and the District of Columbia have legalized the use of the drug for medicinal or recreational use, and several more legalization initiatives are on ballots in the November elections.

Mr. Zeese co-founded two advocacy organizations: Common Sense for Drug Policy, of which he was president at the time of his death, and the Drug Policy Foundation, a predecessor of the Drug Policy Alliance. He also started the Harm Reduction Coalition, a nonprofit advocate for a public health approach to drug policy, and the VotersForPeace national antiwar organization.

In 2004, he joined Ralph Nader’s independent presidential campaign, serving as press secretary and spokesman. Two years later, Mr. Zeese made his own run for political office, campaigning unsuccessfully for a U.S. Senate seat in Maryland on the Green Party ticket with endorsements from the Libertarian and Populist parties.

Although he finished a distant third, he used the campaign to raise awareness for his stances on a single-payer national health care plan, environmental protections, opposition to the Iraq War, the wealth divide and corporate influence on public policy and elections.

Income inequality was a central grievance of the “Occupy D.C.” protest at Freedom Plaza near the White House, which Mr. Zeese helped to organize in October 2011. The protest drew hundreds of people from around the country, living in tents and makeshift shelters for three months.

“He had a keen eye for injustice,” said Flowers. “He saw connections between all these different issues and pushed for changes to make a better world.”

One of those issues was U.S. foreign policy. Mr. Zeese and Flowers were among dozens of activists who occupied the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington in April 2019 to protest the Trump administration’s recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the interim president of Venezuela, instead of Nicolás Maduro, the left-wing authoritarian head of state whose reelection victory in the 2018 presidential election faced international scrutiny for voting irregularities. Guaidó had been recognized by the United States and about 50 other country’s as Venezuela’s interim president.

Mr. Zeese, who had served as an election observer in Venezuela and took part in a peace delegation that met with Maduro in Caracas, stayed at the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington for 37 days before federal law enforcement officers arrested him, Flowers and other activists. (Mr. Zeese’s lawyer told The Washington Post the demonstrators had permission from embassy staff to be in the building.)

After their trial ended in a hung jury, Mr. Zeese and his co-defendants agreed to plea guilty to lesser charges and received suspended sentences with no jail time.

Kevin Bruce Zeese was born in the New York City borough of Queens on Oct. 28, 1955. His father was a special-education teacher in the public school system, and his mother was an intensive-care nurse. He graduated in 1977 from State University of New York at Buffalo and received a law degree from George Washington University in 1980.

His marriage to Dina Smith ended in divorce. In addition to his partner of 10 years, of Baltimore, and his mother, of Queens, survivors include two sons from his marriage, Alex Zeese of Washington and Daniel Zeese of Hague, N.Y.; three stepchildren, Claire Flowers of Oswego, N.Y., Jack Flowers of Ulm, Germany, and Braden Flowers of Baltimore; and a sister.

“I tend to take on tough causes,” Mr. Zeese told The Post in 2006 during his uphill battle for the Senate. “If it’s easy, it’s not worth doing, because someone else will do it.