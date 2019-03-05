King Kong Bundy, a professional wrestler who was known for his ring battles with Andre the Giant and Hulk Hogan in the 1980s, died March 4 in Glassboro, N.J. He was 61.

The death was announced by promoter and longtime friend David Herro. The cause of death and other details were not disclosed.

Mr. Bundy, whose real name was Christopher Pallies, began wrestling in the early 1980s. After early professional appearances as a rustic, rope-belted figure dubbed Big Daddy Bundy, he redefined his character, shaved his head and became known as King Kong Bundy.

The mountainous 6-foot-4 wrestler weighed about 460 pounds during his prime. His ring personality was loud and obnoxious, although other wrestlers considered Mr. Bundy one of the kindest and most generous members of their brotherhood.

During his heyday with the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) in the 1980s, he was usually cast as a villainous opponent of featured wrestlers such as Hogan and Andre the Giant — one of the few wrestlers bigger than he was. In a match billed as the “Colossal Jostle,” Mr. Bundy wrestled Andre at Madison Square Garden in 1985. When Mr. Bundy’s tag-team partner, Big John Studd, came out of the locker room to attack Andre, Mr. Bundy lost by disqualification.

As part of a “feud” started with Hogan, Mr. Bundy claimed the popular wrestler was afraid to face him. In the mid-1980s, their matches became popular with fans, culminating in their joint appearance in the main event of WrestleMania 2 in 1986. Mr. Bundy faced Hogan in a steel cage match for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship, which was won by Hogan.



King Kong Bundy. (AP)

In matches in which he was the winner, Mr. Bundy often pinned his opponents, insisting that the referee count to five instead of the usual three, to demonstrate his complete domination.

He left the WWF in 1988, returned for another tour in the 1990s, then wrestled on the independent circuit until 2007.

Christopher Alan Pallies was born Nov. 7, 1957, in Atlantic City. Little is known about his early life.

In addition to his wrestling, Mr. Bundy appeared as an actor in the TV sitcom “Married With Children,” the Richard Pryor film “Moving” and in commercials. He also attempted a post-wrestling career as a standup comedian.

Mr. Bundy was part of a 2016 class-action lawsuit filed against WWE charging that wrestlers had received neurological damage from their work and had not been properly treated. The case was dismissed by a federal judge.

He was married at least once, but a complete list of survivors could not be confirmed.