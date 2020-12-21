Ms. Oslin became one of Nashville’s most intriguing personalities, launching a country music career in her mid-40s and writing songs from a strong woman’s perspective. Her albums “80’s Ladies” and “This Woman” both sold more than 1 million copies. In 1988, Ms. Oslin unseated Reba McEntire as the Country Music Association’s female vocalist of the year. McEntire had won it four straight times.
Her hit singles included “I’ll Always Come Back,” “Hold Me,” “Do Ya,” “Two Hearts,” “Hey Bobby,” “Didn’t Expect It to Go Down This Way” and “This Woman.” She also wrote many of her songs and played keyboard on several of them.
In her memorable music video for her 1990 No. 1 hit “Come Next Monday,” Ms. Oslin portrayed the bride of Frankenstein.
The singer won two Grammy Awards in 1988 for her song “Hold Me.” In the previous year, she took home a Grammy for her song “80’s Ladies.”
Kay Toinette Oslin was born in Crossett, Ark., on May 15, 1942. She was about 5 when her father, a paper-mill foreman, died, and her mother raised her in Mobile, Ala. As a teenager, she settled in Houston.
She attended Lon Morris College in Jacksonville, Tex., and studied drama. She was a chorus girl in New York theatrical productions and then worked as a studio backup vocalist and ad jingle singer.
Her aunt loaned her $7,000 to finance a Nashville showcase performance, which caught the attention of RCA Records. She signed an RCA recording contract in 1986 at a time when most record companies were looking for singers almost half her age.
