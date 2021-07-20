“He was an easygoing, sociable and fast cartoonist,” Danish journalist David Trads, who worked with Mr. Westergaard during the 1990s, told Politiken. “As well as the flamboyant clothes, he had red hair and a big wild beard so he was a physical presence. He was open-minded, a searcher, and he tried to meet those who were really after him. . . . He believed everyone should be allowed to say and draw what they want.”