Sabah was part of a ruling dynasty dating back more than 250 years. His death leaves the bloc of Western-allied Persian Gulf Arab states without one of its most experienced elder statesmen, at a time when the bloc’s members, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, are deeply divided by a feud that the Kuwaiti emir tried in vain to mediate. But the leadership transition is unlikely to herald any immediate shifts for Kuwait, one of OPEC’s founding members.

AD

AD

The crown prince, Sabah’s half brother, Sheik Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, has been closely involved in decision-making on all levels, including how to confront rising challenges by opposition forces in one of the region’s most open political systems.

In June 2012, Sabah took the rare step of temporarily suspending parliament after months of tensions, including opposition lawmakers calling for direct questioning of the prime minister, one of Sabah’s nephews, over allegations of corruption.

The political showdowns began well before the Arab Spring uprisings but were amplified by the push for reforms across the region.

Sabah responded with a mix of largesse — such as expanding the country’s cradle-to-grave entitlements for citizens — and hard-line limitations. Like other Gulf states, Kuwait tightened media laws and arrested bloggers and others for social-media posts perceived as denouncing the leadership.

AD

AD

“In many ways, Sabah represented the wider issues confronting the Gulf rulers,” said Christopher Davidson, an expert in Persian Gulf affairs at Britain’s Durham University. “He used the only two things at his disposal to try to silence dissent: money to try to buy them off, and power to try to crush them.”

Sabah came to power in 2006 in an unusual domino-style transition period following a nearly 30-year-rule by the late emir, Sheik Jaber al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Sabah.

Rule was first handed to an ailing family member, Sheik Saad Abdullah al-Sabah, who was ousted just nine days later. Sabah was then named Kuwait’s 15th ruler in the dynasty.

Sabah already had been directing much of the country’s day-to-day affairs for decades, dealing with pivotal issues such as helping run Kuwait’s government-in-exile during the nine-month occupation by Iraqi forces in 1990-91.

AD

AD

“When the Iraqis invaded, we were in shock,” Sabah said during a visit to Washington in 1990. “Then we got organized.”

Sabah was born in Kuwait City on June 16, 1929. Nearly a decade would pass before oil was discovered in Kuwait, transforming a once-modest port into the region’s first petro-boomtown.

In the tradition of the time, Sabah was educated at local schools and later by private tutors, according to an official biography.

He was named foreign minister in 1963 — two years after Kuwait’s independence — after holding a number of other government posts. He would remain in that position for four decades, making him one of the world’s longest-serving foreign ministers. Over the years, he took on additional responsibilities, including tenures as prime minister and acting interior minister.

AD

Sabah’s rise spanned a golden era for Kuwait. In the 1970s, fueled by oil revenue and its Western ties as a former British protectorate, Kuwait was a leader in the Arab world on many fronts.

AD

Its elected parliament, relatively open media and liberal views on women in public life were seen as trailblazing. Kuwait University attracted students from across the Middle East and beyond, and the country’s rulers offered a haven for activists and writers persecuted in other Arab states, including neighboring Iraq.

But Sabah also had to represent Kuwait during rocky times, including the 1973-74 Arab oil embargo that stirred anger in the West and the devastating Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s that spilled into Persian Gulf shipping lanes.

AD

Sabah’s role was transformed completely by the August 1990 invasion of Kuwait by Hussein’s forces following disputes over territory and oil.

Sabah mobilized the technology of the day — faxes, telex and the emerging mobile-phone systems — to stitch together a network of Kuwaiti diplomats, activists and backers around the world. Sabah likened his effort to the French resistance during World War II.

AD

Sabah also was suddenly one of Kuwait’s most prominent and well-connected officials, appealing for international support and, in particular, seeking to mobilize public opinion in the United States to lead a war to uproot the Iraqi occupation.

Among the most audacious — and later discredited — moves by Sabah’s diplomatic corps was an appearance by a Kuwaiti girl before a congressional human rights panel in October 1990. The girl claimed she witnessed Iraqi soldiers committing atrocities including pulling sick babies from incubators and leaving them to die.

AD

The testimony was widely touted by proponents of the eventual U.S.-led “Desert Storm” offensive that drove Hussein’s forces from Kuwait in early 1991. It was later uncovered that the teenager was the daughter of Kuwait’s ambassador to the United States and that her appearance was organized by Hill & Knowlton, which was running a public relations effort for Kuwait.

AD

The 1991 war left Kuwait as a hub for U.S. military forces in the Gulf, bringing Sabah into increasing contact with Pentagon and NATO officials. The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, further raised Kuwait’s profile as a U.S. military staging ground for forces in Afghanistan and elsewhere.

Less than two years later, Sabah’s diplomatic finesse was again put to the test with the U.S.-led invasion that would bring down Hussein. Kuwait cleared the way for American ground forces to cross Iraq’s southern borders — an avenue denied by Turkey to the north — but he faced strong condemnation from some Arab allies and others opposed to the American-led war.

AD

He also made historic overtures to regional rival Iran, conducting a trip to Tehran in June 2014 as one of the few Gulf Arab leaders to hold direct talks in the Iranian capital.

AD

His greatest challenges were within Kuwait’s borders.

He faced growing pressures from opposition groups, ranging from Islamists demanding stricter attention to sharia codes to liberals complaining that crackdowns on dissent threatened Kuwait’s standing as a forerunner in Arab world openness.

Several times, Sabah dissolved the 50-seat parliament and called new elections. The moves were often to blunt demands for opposition lawmakers to bring no-confidence motions against top government officials — any part of the emir’s extended family — or force them to undergo public questioning.

AD

“In Kuwait, we have a reasonable amount of freedom and democracy. What we lack, however, is the ability to use them to our benefit and for the good of our country,” columnist Jamal al-Kandari wrote for the Arabic daily al-Watan in 2011.