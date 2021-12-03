A son, Papa Massata Diack, confirmed the death to Britain’s Guardian newspaper. The cause was not disclosed.
Mr. Diack, who was a former member of the International Olympic Committee, led the IAAF — the International Association of Athletics Federations, now called World Athletics — from 1999 to 2015.
The sport flourished during those years, in part because of the popularity of Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt. Behind the scenes, however, it turned out that Mr. Diack and his son Papa Massata Diack were involved in several far-reaching scandals that tainted the integrity of their sport and the IOC.
At a trial last year, Mr. Diack was found guilty of devising a scheme in which 23 Russian athletes paid about $3.8 million in bribes to have their bans for doping hushed up or eliminated to allow them to compete in the 2012 Olympics in London and the 2013 world championships in Moscow.
In September 2020, Mr. Diack was sentenced to four years in prison for bribery and corruption, with two years suspended. In announcing her ruling, Judge Rose-Marie Hunault of France said Mr. Diack had “undermined the values of athletics and the fight against doping” with his actions. “You violated the rules of the game,” she added.
The French court also found that Mr. Diack had colluded with Russia’s then-sports minister, Vitaly Mutko, to help obtain funding to help his friend Macky Sall win the 2012 Senegalese presidential election.
Mr. Diack and his son were also charged with accepting $2 million in bribes from Brazilian officials to help ensure that Rio de Janeiro would be picked as the host of the 2016 Summer Olympics.
Carlos Arthur Nuzman, the former president of the Brazilian Olympic Committee, was sentenced in November to 30 years in prison for corruption and money laundering. A former Rio de Janeiro governor, Sérgio Cabral, is serving a 200-year sentence related to the scandal.
Mr. Diack, who had been under house arrest in France, was allowed to return to Senegal after the owner of a Senegalese soccer club paid his bail (about $600,000) to French authorities.
French authorities charged that while Mr. Diack led the IAAF, $15 million from the organization was funneled to companies controlled by his son, Papa Massata Diack. His son was sentenced in absentia by a French court and sentenced to five years in prison.
A separate French investigation has linked Papa Massata Diack to financial wrongdoing connected to Tokyo’s winning bid to host the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Other senior IAAF figures, including the group’s former head of doping, have also been convicted in the scandals.
Lamine Diack was born June 7, 1933, in Dakar, Senegal. He was a star long-jumper in his youth, then became an official with the IAAF in the 1970s.
He served as mayor of Dakar and was an IOC member from 1999 to 2014. He received a formal warning from an IOC ethics commission when he reportedly accepted illegal cash payments from a Swiss marketing agency at the center of a corruption scandal involving FIFA, the international governing organization for soccer.
