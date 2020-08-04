Mr. Laurent (pronounced lo-RENT) joined The Post as a sportswriter in 1951 before being tapped by publisher Philip L. Graham to cover the emerging, experimental medium of television. Mr. Laurent took graduate courses at Harvard before embarking on his new beat as one of the country’s first full-time TV writers.

AD

At the time, television was an entertainment phenomenon, expanding quickly and in unpredictable ways. In 1950, fewer than 10 percent of U.S. households had a television set. Within five years, more than half of all households did. TV Guide became a national magazine in 1953, the same year that Mr. Laurent’s column began in The Post.

AD

Mr. Laurent’s columns about television were as varied and eclectic as the medium itself: He wrote with an analytical flair about entertainment programs, described new shows making their debuts and filed brief reports about news and personnel developments at D.C.-area TV and radio stations.

According to his family, he wrote more than 6,000 columns about broadcasting in almost a quarter-century as The Post’s lead TV critic. His office contained three television monitors — at a time when there were only three major networks — a typewriter, dirty coffee cups and an overflowing ashtray.

AD

Mr. Laurent traveled to Hollywood at least once a year to tour studios, preview new programs and interview stars. Many of his columns were syndicated by The Post’s news service and printed in other newspapers around the country. He contributed to several books about television and edited former Federal Communications Commission chairman Newton N. Minow’s 1964 book, “Equal Time: The Private Broadcaster and the Public Interest,” which called on TV networks to maintain the integrity of the public airwaves.

AD

During the years he wrote about television, Mr. Laurent saw programming evolve from chaste comedies and variety shows to more socially provocative series such as “All in the Family” and “M.A.S.H.” He covered the quiz show scandals of the late 1950s, when favored contestants were given the answers, leading to congressional investigations and an erosion of public trust.

“The television audience, which had sat in unblinking wonder for most of TV’s first decade,” Mr. Laurent wrote in 1961, “lost its innocence with the arrival of the quiz show scandals in 1959. Never again would the same people be quite so trusting in their vicarious appreciation of television performers and television productions.”

AD

He wrote about the emergence of public broadcasting and the growth of sports programming, covering an early installment of ABC’s “Monday Night Football” from the broadcast booth, observing the announcing team of Frank Gifford, Don Meredith and the acerbic Howard Cosell.

AD

“In public, there is a seemingly impervious shield surrounding Howard Cosell,” Mr. Laurent wrote in 1972, “an apparent invulnerability to the caustic comments and the good-natured boos that follow him into public places . . .

“But away from crowds and among friends, Cosell is a most vulnerable man. He can quote, endlessly, the shafts and needles aimed at him in print.

“Each must have hurt, or Cosell wouldn’t recall each incident so vividly.”

AD

Mr. Laurent had a keen understanding of comedy, commenting in 1954 on the pioneering TV work of Sid Caesar, whose sketches do “not rely on the wisecrack or the pratfall. Classic comedy keeps the audience on a thin line between laughter and tears, with laughter winning out … I confess to a longtime admiration of Caesar and it is with a touch of regret that I note that Caesar alone is not as effective as Caesar with [comedy partner Imogene] Coca.”

AD

When “The Dick Van Dyke Show” — created by Carl Reiner, who died June 29 — premiered in 1961, it almost did not survive for a second season. During the show’s fifth and final season, Mr. Laurent wrote: “It is the one situation comedy that has consistently been praised by the critics, watch[ed] by the sophisticates and that has won high ratings.

“The secret, according to Reiner, is that this was the first series to draw its humor from a man’s occupation.”

AD

Mr. Laurent’s judgment of musical acts was not always so discerning. A World War II veteran whose tastes were shaped by an earlier time, he was bewildered by the popularity of Elvis Presley and the Beatles.

When the Beatles appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1964 before a delirious audience, Mr. Laurent wrote:

“They are, apparently, part of some kind of malicious, bi-lateral entertainment trade agreement. The British have to sit through dozens of dreadful American television programs. In return, we get the Beatles. . . . Nothing we have exported in recent years quite justifies imported hillbillies who look like sheep dogs and sound like alley cats in agony.”

AD

AD

Lawrence Bell Laurent was born March 9, 1925, in Monroe, La. His father worked for a lumber company, his mother was a homemaker.

During World War II, Mr. Laurent served as a radio specialist in the Navy and was wounded in battle in the Pacific. He used the G.I. Bill to attend the University of Virginia after the war and worked at the Charlottesville Daily Progress before joining The Post on New Year’s Day 1951.

He wrote about television until the late 1970s, when he became editor of The Post’s weekly TV Book. While working at The Post, he was a longtime adjunct professor at American University, where one of his students was his successor as The Post’s TV critic, Tom Shales.

AD

Mr. Laurent “knew everybody in the business,” Shales said in the interview and often invited well-known television personalities, from comedian Soupy Sales to newscaster David Brinkley, to lecture in classes.

AD

After retiring from The Post in 1982, Mr. Laurent was vice president and director of communication for the old Association of Independent Television Stations. He lectured throughout the country and, from 1984 to 2006, taught at George Washington University.

He was also on the judging committee of the annual Humanitas Prize, which honors writers of television programs. He lived for many years in Alexandria, where he was a parishioner of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

AD

His wife of 56 years, the former Margaret “Peggy” Goodwillie, died in 2006. A son, Richard Laurent, died in 2012.

Survivors include three children, Arthur Halliday Laurent of Leesburg, Va., Margaret Laurent Gordy of St. Augustine, Fla., and Elizabeth Laurent of Merion Station, Pa.; four grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.

In 1956, Mr. Laurent was admittedly puzzled by the rise of rock-and-roll and its first superstar, who often appeared on television.

AD

“I’m a little weary of hearing and reading about a rock ’n’ roll singer named Elvis Presley,” Mr. Laurent wrote. “When Presley appeared recently on a Milton Berle program and commenced his sex-tinged gyrations, I didn’t fret. I changed the program.”