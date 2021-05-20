His best event, however, was the quarter-mile (440 yards, slightly longer than 400 meters). At San Jose State, he was coached by Bud Winter, who built such a formidable team of sprinters that San Jose was called “Speed City.” Mr. Evans, who graduated from San Jose State in 1970, also developed a strong racial conscience in college, in part from the teaching and advocacy of sociologist Harry Edwards, then on the university faculty.