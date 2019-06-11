Lee Hee-ho, a South Korean feminist activist who fought for democracy against dictatorships alongside her husband and future President Kim Dae-jung, died June 10 in Seoul. She was variously reported to be 96 or 97.

Park Han-shik, an official from the Kim Dae Jung Peace Center, confirmed the death but did not provide further details.

Ms. Lee was born in Seoul. Following her graduation from Seoul National University and studies in the United States, she began actively campaigning for women’s rights in the 1950s, establishing activist and research groups and serving a senior role with South Korea’s YWCA.

She married Kim in 1962 when he was a dissident politician. Kim, who died in 2009, survived a death sentence and an assassination attempt by dictators before winning the presidency in 1997.

Kim won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2000 for his pro-democracy struggle and his rapprochement policies with North Korea, months after he met then-North Korean leader Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang for the first summit between the Koreas since their 1950-1953 war.

North Korea sent a high-level delegation to the South after Kim Dae-jung died in 2009.



President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton pose for a photo with South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and his wife Lee Hee-ho as they arrive for a state dinner in honor of President Kim at the White House in 1998. (GREG GIBSON/AP)

There’s speculation the North may send another delegation to mourn Ms. Lee’s death, although diplomatic activity between the Koreas has halted since a February summit between current North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Trump collapsed over disagreements over exchanging sanctions relief for nuclear disarmament.

An official from Seoul’s Unification Ministry, which deals with affairs with North Korea, said that the North had not expressed a desire to send a delegation as of Tuesday morning and that it was unclear whether the country would. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity, citing office rules.

Ms. Lee had joined her husband’s 2000 trip to Pyongyang for a summit and also visited the North Korean capital in 2011 after the death of Kim Jong Il.

She is survived by her two sons.