He took his revenge through music, partnering with producer Joe Gibbs to record the single “I Am the Upsetter,” in which he dissed his old boss: “Everything you want for yourself/ And you think of no one else.” Later came singles such as “Run for Cover” (1967), in which he boasted that he was “taking over” the music industry — “Boy I’m gonna lay it on/ From dusk till dawn” — and “People Funny Boy” (1968), which sampled a crying infant and is considered one of the first reggae recordings.