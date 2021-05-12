“His vision for teaching and bringing people into the sport became a pillar we’ve built the company around,” said Mr. Perkins’s grandson Simon, the current president of Orvis. In an interview, he added that Mr. Perkins was also one of the first executives to start dedicating corporate earnings to conservation, donating 5 percent of pretax profits to conservation organizations beginning in the 1980s. “He wanted to protect these places to be able to connect and share with others, but he also saw it as good business — investing in the landscape and the habitat.”