“Few people have cared more deeply about this nation than some of its severest critics,” Dr. Litwack told Historymatters.com website in 2001, “and . . . we need to be wary of those who in the name of protecting our freedoms would diminish them. History teaches, after all, that it is not the rebels, the iconoclasts, the curious, the dissidents who endanger a democratic society but rather the accepting, the unthinking, the unquestioning, the docile, the obedient, the silent, and the indifferent.”