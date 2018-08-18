Leonard L. Boswell, an Iowa farmer and Army officer turned politician who served 16 years in Congress, died Aug. 17 at a Des Moines hospital. He was 84.

The cause was cancer, said Grant Woodard, a family spokesman and former chief of staff.

Mr. Boswell, a Democrat, focused throughout his political career on agriculture, securing services for veterans and their families and helping college students with financial aid. He served in the Iowa state Senate before he was elected to the U.S. House in 1996. He was from tiny Davis City, in southern Iowa, and represented a district that stretched almost all the way across the state.

He was known for his courtly demeanor and gained national attention in 1996 when he and his first opponent, Michael Mahaffey, kept an agreement not to launch personal attacks during the campaign. Mr. Boswell won by one percentage point, in the year in which Bill Clinton was reelected as president.

Mrs. Boswell spent two decades in the Army, including two tours of duty as a helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War, before beginning his political career in 1985, when he was elected to the Iowa state Senate.

He was also a farmer who often said one of his proudest political accomplishments was serving on the board of the Farmers Co-op Elevator in Lamoni, Iowa.



In 2000, Mr. Boswell, center, with Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore, right, and his running mate, Sen. Joseph L. Lieberman (Conn.), at a Vietnam veterans memorial in Grandview, Iowa. (Luke Frazza/AFP/Getty Images)

Leonard Leroy Boswell was born Jan. 10, 1934, on a farm in Harrison County, Mo. He grew up in rural Decatur County, Iowa. He graduated from what is now Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa, in 1969.

He served 20 years in the U.S. Army, beginning in 1956, rising from the rank of private to lieutenant colonel. He served two one-year tours of duty as an assault helicopter pilot in Vietnam and two NATO tours of duty in Europe. He also was an instructor at the Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth, Kan.

He received two awards of the Distinguished Flying Cross and two Bronze Star Medals. He also received the Soldier’s Medal, for saving someone’s life in a noncombat situation.

After retiring from the Army in 1976 at the rank of lieutenant colonel, he returned to his family farm in Davis City, Iowa.

In the Iowa statehouse, Mr. Boswell was known for working with both Republicans and Democrats, and served as Senate president for four years before being elected to Congress.

After his election to Congress in 1996, Mr. Boswell was reelected seven times, even as the borders of his district were continually redrawn. He lost his reelection bid in 2012 to Republican Tom Latham.

One of Mr. Boswell’s signature bills in Congress was a federal law bearing the name of Joshua Omvig, an Army reservist from Iowa who committed suicide in December 2005 after returning from Iraq. The measure called for Veterans Affairs Department to devise a comprehensive program to prevent suicide among veterans and has led to the hiring of more counselors and the creation of hotlines.

Mr. Boswell was chairman of the House Agriculture subcommittee on livestock, dairy and poultry and also served on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and was named a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence in 2001.

“His leadership was instrumental in writing a strong, bipartisan farm bill that honored our obligations to the men and women of agriculture,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement. “He brought honesty, decency and civility to everything he touched.”

In 2010, he voted in favor of the Affordable Care Act, and he supported the expansion of the Pell Grant program for college students.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, the former Darlene “Dody” Votava of Davis City; their three children; a daughter from an earlier marriage; a sister; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.