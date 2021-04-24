Formed at the end of the 1960s, the Bay City Rollers took off after McKeown joined in 1973 and recorded “Remember (Sha-La-La-La),” a No. 6 hit in Great Britain. The group became known for their tartan outfits and for other pop hits, including “Shang-a-Lang” and two No. 1 British hits, “Bye, Bye, Baby” and “Give a Little Love.”

Many of those British chart-toppers didn’t even reach the top 100 in America. That changed in 1976 when “Saturday Night” — which did not reach the charts in the United Kingdom — went to No. 1 in the United States.

The Rollers had two more top 10 hits in America, “Money Honey” in 1976 and “You Made Me Believe in Magic” a year later.

Mr. McKeown left the group in 1978, signaling the end of its run of success. Various lineups of the band continued to release songs into the mid-1980s, but the Rollers never had a Top 100 hit after 1977.

Leslie Richard McKeown was born Nov. 12, 1955, in Edinburgh.

In 2015, three of the core five from the classic lineup — Mr. McKeown, Alan Longmuir and Stuart Wood — reunited and released a holiday album, “A Christmas Shang-a-Lang.”

“You think we’re doing it for money but we’re doing it for the glory of Scotland and the glory of the tartan,” Mr. McKeown said at the time. “Taking the Scottish name all around the globe. That’s what we’re doing it for — to see our fans again one more time.”

The reunion was short-lived, with tensions reported among the various members. Longmuir, a founding member of the Bay City Rollers who played multiple instruments including bass guitar and keyboards, died in 2018 at age 70.

Mr. McKeown’s survivors include his wife of 37 years, Peko, and their son Jubei.