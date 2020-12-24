Mr. West was a physically imposing presence with a self-effacing sense of humor: He called one solo album “The Great Fatsby.” The singer, guitarist and songwriter was among those who bridged the gap between the bluesy hard rock of the late 1960s and the flashier, more theatrical sound of ’70s metal acts such as Judas Priest.

Mr. West’s music was sludgy and rough-edged, with growly vocals and squealing guitar solos. But his songs had sharp pop hooks that played well on the radio. “Mississippi Queen” went to No. 21 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

His lyrical outlook was a vestige of the hippie idealism enshrined at the Woodstock festival, where Mountain played one of its earliest gigs in front of a crowd numbering in the hundreds of thousands.

“Look at me / I believe it’s true,” Mr. West sang in “For Yasgur’s Farm,” titled in tribute to the dairy-farm owner who hosted Woodstock. “You’re a part of me / I’m a part of you.”

Mountain’s music also found a surprising afterlife as source material for dozens of hip-hop acts, including Jay-Z and Kanye West, who sampled the drum beat from the band’s live-at-Woodstock recording of its song “Long Red.”

In a tweet, Dee Snider of Twisted Sister called West “one of the founding fathers of heavy metal” and said he witnessed other guitarists “bow down before him,” including Eddie Van Halen, who died in October.

Leslie Weinstein was born Oct. 22, 1945, in New York and grew up in Forest Hills, Queens. Inspired to play guitar after seeing Elvis Presley perform, he bought his first instrument with money from his bar mitzvah and began emulating licks by blues greats such as B.B. King and Albert King, he told Guitar World in 1987.

Mr. West and his brother formed a Rascals-style garage-soul group called the Vagrants, which cut a well-received cover of Otis Redding’s “Respect.”

After the Vagrants broke up, producer Felix Pappalardi oversaw the recording of Mr. West’s 1969 solo debut, “Mountain.” With Pappalardi on bass, the two formed the group they called Mountain with keyboardist Steve Knight and drummer N.D. Smart; Corky Laing later replaced Smart.

Mountain’s first LP, the gold-selling “Climbing!,” came out in 1970 and was followed quickly by “Nantucket Sleighride” and “Flowers of Evil,” both released in 1971. The band broke up the next year, which led Mr. West and Laing to form a short-lived trio with Cream’s Jack Bruce.

In 1973, Mr. West reunited with Pappalardi in a new lineup of Mountain, but that band didn’t last long. Mr. West returned to his solo career — including for 1975’s “The Great Fatsby,” which featured a cameo by Mick Jagger. He later reconstituted Mountain again in various formats.

In 2011, Mr. West had a leg amputated because of complications from diabetes. He continued to record, including a solo album, “Unusual Suspects,” with appearances by Slash and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons. His most recent album, “Soundcheck,” came out in 2015. He was a frequent guest on Howard Stern’s radio show.

In addition to his brother, survivors include his wife of 11 years, the former Jenni Maurer.,

— Los Angeles Times