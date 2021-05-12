In the mid-1990s, he replaced Edward von Kloberg III, a flamboyant lobbyist to tyrants and despots, as a trade and public relations consultant to the government of Myanmar, also known as Burma. Mr. Wolff lobbied to restore U.S. funding and anti-narcotics cooperation to the country, aid that had been suspended ever since the Myanmar military opened fire on crowds of protesters in 1988. The death toll reached into the thousands, and the military established martial law under a group called the State Law and Order Restoration Council.