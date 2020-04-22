In a statement, school president Robert Barchi said Wall was a “world-class intellect whose scholarship advanced the conversation about African American literature and whose teaching and guidance inspired her students to think in new ways.”
Wall championed diversity in the classroom and in the literary canon. Under her leadership at Rutgers, English majors were required to take a course in African American literature and she helped found the Crossroads Theatre Company, a prominent showcase for black plays. Besides the Hurston editions, her books included “Worrying the Line: Black Women Writers, Lineage, and Literary Tradition,” “Women of the Harlem Renaissance” and “On Freedom and the Will to Adorn: The Art of the African American Essay.”
Wall, a New York City native, studied as an undergraduate at Howard University and received a Ph.D from Harvard University. She is survived by her daughter, Camara Epps.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.