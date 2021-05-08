“Lawdy Miss Clawdy,” whose title came from an advertising catchphrase of a local DJ, Okey Dokey Smith, was released as a single in 1952. The song featured the distinctive piano trills and triplet rhythm of Domino on backup as Mr. Price wailed, “Lawdy, Lawdy, Lawdy, Miss Clawdy. Girl, you sure look good to me.” It topped the R&B charts for seven weeks, attracted a huge White audience (Mr. Price was Black) and over decades became a standard covered by dozens of performers, including Elvis Presley, Little Richard and — in their 1970 concert film “Let It Be” — the Beatles.