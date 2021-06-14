The book, written by Bill Martin Jr. and John Archambault, sold more than 12 million copies, according to Simon & Schuster.
Ms. Ehlert worked primarily by cutting out shapes and pasting them into collages, much like preschoolers, who were her primary audience.
In 1990, she was awarded a Caldecott Honor as the author and illustrator of “Color Zoo,” which uses basic triangles, rectangles, squares and circles to create images of animals in oversaturated oranges, purples and greens. The book’s only words are the names of the shapes and creatures themselves.
Lois Jane Ehlert was born in Beaver Dam, Wis., on Nov. 9, 1934, and graduated in 1957 from Milwaukee’s Layton School of Art. She worked in graphic design before she began illustrating children’s books, one of her earliest being 1987’s “Growing Vegetable Soup.”
Her other books include “Planting a Rainbow” (1988), “Eating the Alphabet: Fruits & Vegetables from A to Z” (1989) and “Waiting for Wings” (2001).