FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2000 file photo, Staten Island Borough President Guy V. Molinari, a longtime New York politician and power broker, poses in front of a campaign truck for Republican presidential candidate John McCain, for whose campaign Molinari was the New York state campaign chairman. Molinari, 89, died of pneumonia on Wednesday July 25, 2018, in a Manhattan hospital. The Staten Island Republican served as a state assemblyman, five-term congressman and borough president. (Ed Bailey, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Longtime New York politician and power broker Guy V. Molinari has died at the age of 89.

His son-in-law, former Congressman Bill Paxon, says Molinari died of pneumonia on Wednesday in a Manhattan hospital.

The Staten Island Republican served as a state assemblyman, five-term congressman and borough president.

The New York Times says Molinari’s widespread influence included alliances with Presidents Ronald Reagan, George Bush and George W. Bush.

His father, S. Robert Molinari, was an assemblyman in the 1940s.

Susan Molinari succeeded her father in Congress from 1990 to 1997.

There’s even a Staten Island Ferry named the Guy V. Molinari.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.