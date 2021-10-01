“He took me to his office in the back and when he opened the door, there was a Hammond B3 organ with a Leslie speaker, sitting there staring me right in the face,” Mr. Smith told Keyboard magazine in 2016. “It was like the gates of heaven opened up! I went over and sat at it, and he said to me, ‘If you can take it out of here, it’s yours.’ So my brothers came over, and we took it home in a pickup truck while it was snowing! I’ll never forget that. Art Kubera was my angel.”