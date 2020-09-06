Mr. Brock, who was nicknamed the Running Redbird and the Base Burglar, arrived in St. Louis in June 1964, swapped from the Chicago Cubs for pitcher Ernie Broglio in what became one of baseball’s most lopsided trades.

Mr. Brock stole 938 bases in his career, including 118 in 1974 — both of which were big league records until they were broken by Rickey Henderson.

AD

Along with starter Bob Gibson and center fielder Curt Flood, Mr. Brock was an anchor for St. Louis as its combination of speed, defense and pitching made it a top team in the 1960s and a symbol of the National League’s more aggressive style of play, in comparison with the American League.

AD

The Cardinals were World Series champions in 1964 and 1967 and lost to the Detroit Tigers in seven games in 1968. Opposing teams were warned to keep Mr. Brock off base, especially in the low-scoring years of 1967 and 1968, when a single run often could win a game. But the speedy left fielder with a pop-up slide was a consistent base-stealing champion and run producer.

A lifetime .293 hitter, he led the league in steals eight times, scored 100 or more runs seven times and amassed 3,023 hits.

AD

Mr. Brock was even better in postseason play, batting .391 with four homers, 16 RBIs and 14 steals in 21 World Series games. He had a record-tying 13 hits in the 1968 World Series, and in Game 4 homered, tripled and doubled as the Cardinals trounced Detroit and 31-game winner Denny McLain 10-1.

Mr. Brock never played in another World Series after 1968, but he remained a star until he retired at age 40 in 1979. He was so synonymous with base stealing that in 1978 he became the first major leaguer to have an award named for him while still active — the Lou Brock Award, for the National League’s leader in steals.

AD

For Mr. Brock, base stealing was an art form and a kind of warfare. He was among the first players to study films of opposing pitchers and, once on base, relied on skill and psychology.

AD

In his 1976 memoir “Lou Brock: Stealing Is My Game,” he explained his success. Take a “modest lead” and “stand perfectly still.” The pitcher was obligated to move, if only “to deliver the pitch.”

“Furthermore, he has two things on his mind: the batter and me,” Mr. Brock wrote. “I have only one thing in mind — to steal off him. The very business of disconcerting him is marvelously complex.”

Mr. Brock closed out his career in 1979 by batting .304, making his sixth All-Star Game appearance and winning the Comeback Player of the Year award. The Cardinals retired his uniform number (No. 20), and he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1985 in his first year of eligibility.

AD

AD

After his playing career, Brock owned a flower shop and was a commentator for ABC’s “Monday Night Baseball.” He served as a part-time instructor for the Cardinals in spring training.

In the 1980s, Mr. Brock and his third wife, Jacky, became ordained ministers, serving at Abundant Life Fellowship Church in St. Louis.

He was married three times and had three children, among them Lou Brock Jr., a former NFL cornerback and safety.

Louis Clark Brock was born on June 18, 1939, in El Dorado, Ark., and grew up in Collinston, La.

His introduction to baseball came by accident. After he spat on a teacher, he was assigned to write a book report about baseball.

AD

After attending Southern University in Louisiana, he signed with the Chicago Cubs in 1960 and made his major league debut the next year.

In 1964, he had a batting average of .251 with Chicago when he was traded to St. Louis. He hit .348 with 33 steals for the rest of the season, helping the Cardinals overtake Philadelphia and win the National League pennant. Meanwhile, the player he was traded for, Broglio, was finished by 1966.

— Associated Press