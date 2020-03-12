Ms. Gikovich spent the formative years of her career on Brown’s gubernatorial staff, serving as scheduler, executive assistant in his personal office and Cabinet secretary. She also was Brown’s campaign press secretary in 1982 when he unsuccessfully sought a U.S. Senate seat, losing to future California governor Pete Wilson (R).
(Brown returned to the governor’s office in 2011, serving two more terms before he was succeeded by fellow Democrat Gavin Newsom.)
Ms. Gikovich subsequently worked for the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee under the direction of Peter Ueberroth, a business executive who later became Major League Baseball commissioner and hired Ms. Gikovich as the organization’s coordinator of public affairs.
In 1987, she joined the telecommunications company Pacific Telesis Group, where she rose to become vice president of federal relations in the Washington office.
In recent years, Ms. Gikovich was an independent government relations consultant with the Crane Group, a lobbying firm that she and Crane co-founded, with offices in Washington and Sacramento.
Lucie Yvonne Gikovich was born in Los Angeles County, Calif., on Dec. 20, 1949. Her father immigrated to the United States from what is now Croatia, and her mother also was of Croatian heritage. In Washington, Ms. Gikovich helped create a Croatian congressional caucus.
She grew up outside Los Angeles in Montebello, where she attended Catholic schools, and was a 1971 graduate of the now defunct Immaculate Heart College in Los Angeles, where she studied history and political science.
After her graduation, she narrowly lost a race for the Montebello City Council — her slogan was “Make the Switch, Vote Gikovich,” according to Crane. She volunteered for Brown’s 1974 gubernatorial campaign before joining his office the next year.
She had no immediate survivors.
