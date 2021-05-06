“I let it all hang out, while he calmly kept it in,” she wrote in “Timeless,” her 2014 memoir about their romance. “He was cautious, steady, a sloop balanced at dead center. I was guileless, eager to take risks, a catamaran racing breakneck through every channel I encountered. While he was aggressively enforcing the law, I had become dedicated to breaking it. The very notion that we should have come together was an oxymoron.”