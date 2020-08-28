After nine seasons at Iowa, where he rebuilt a dormant program and took the Hawkeyes to the Final Four in 1980, Mr. Olson became Arizona’s coach in 1983. He spent 24 seasons at Arizona, revitalizing a fan base while transforming a program that had been to the NCAA Tournament just three times in 79 years before he was hired.

AD

Arizona won just four games in 1982-83, the season before Mr. Olson arrived in Tucson, and had reached the NCAA tournament twice since 1951.

AD

But the Wildcats turned things around quickly under Olson, reaching the NCAA tournament in his second season at the school and advancing to the school’s first Final Four in the 1987-88 season, when they finished 35-3.

That team was led by forward Sean Elliott and guards Kenny Lofton, who later became a major league baseball star, and Steve Kerr, the head coach of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.

“It’s hard to put into words how much Lute Olson meant to me,” Kerr tweeted. “He was an amazing coach & a wonderful man. Being part of the U of A basketball family changed my life forever.”

AD

Arizona reached the Final Four again in 1994 before winning its first and only NCAA title in 1997, when freshman Mike Bibby and junior Miles Simon led the Wildcats past heavily favored Kentucky in the championship game, 84-79 in overtime.

AD

Mr. Olson record was tarnished with his team’s 1999 and 2008 appearances in the NCAA Tournament were later vacated by the NCAA for impermissible benefits to players and recruiting violations.

In all, Mr. Olson’s Arizona teams reached the Final Four four times. The Wildcats lost the 2001 national title game to Duke.

Mr. Olson won a school-record 589 games at Arizona, 11 Pac-10 titles and was named the conference coach of the year seven times. He led Arizona to 20 straight 20-win seasons and is one of five coaches in NCAA history with 29 seasons of at least 20 wins.

AD

His 327 conference victories are most in Pac-10/Pac-12 history, and he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.

“It’s rare that a man is a Hall of Famer and still under appreciated,” former Arizona and NBA player Richard Jefferson tweeted.

AD

Robert Luther Olson was Sept. 22, 1934, on a farm outside Mayville, N.D. After the deaths of his father and an older brother, the family eventually settled in Grand Forks, N.D., where Mr. Olson led his high basketball team to a state championship.

He was a three-sport athlete at what is now Augsburg University in Minneapolis, graduating in 1956. He started his career as a high school coach in Minnesota and Southern California before becoming the head coach at Long Beach City College, where he won the state junior college title in 1971.

AD

In 1973-74, he took over at Long Beach State, where he went 24-2, before being hired at Iowa the following season. He coached the Hawkeyes to the NCAA tournament five times in nine seasons.

Mr. Olson had a series of health problems late in his coaching career. He took a leave of absence from Arizona just before the 2007-08 season. He was set to return the next year, but the school announced his retirement after he missed practice and a function in Tucson. His doctor held a news conference five days later, saying Mr. Olson had an initially undiagnosed stroke earlier in the year. He was hospitalized in 2019 after a minor stroke.

AD

He had more than 775 career victories as a college coach.

AD

The basketball court at Arizona’s McKale Center is named in honor of Mr. Olson and his wife, the former Bobbi Russell, who died in 2001 after 47 years of marriage.

Mr. Olson’s second marriage, to Christine Jack Toretti, ended in divorce. In addition to five children from his first marriage, and many grandchildren, survivors include his wife since 2010, Kelly Pugnea.