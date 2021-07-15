For more than 50 years, Mrs. Bryant lived in Middleburg, a town in western Loudoun County regarded by many as the horse and hunt capital of the nation. She built a stable of stake winners and was inducted into the Virginia Steeplechase Association Hall of Fame in 2014.
The next year, her horse Milord Thomas won the Group 1 Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris, making Mrs. Bryant the first American female owner to win the race. She won again in 2016 and 2017 with the horse So French.
Emma Magalen Ohrstrom, whose father was a financier, was born in Bronxville, N.Y., on Nov. 30, 1928, and raised in Greenwich, Conn., and The Plains, Va. She was a 1946 graduate of the private Chatham Hall preparatory school in Chatham, Va., and a 1950 graduate of Radcliffe College in Massachusetts.
She took up equestrian sports at an early age. Over the years, Mrs. Bryant also directed the Ohrstrom family fortune in support of land conservation, wildlife protection and educational programs in the United States and abroad.
She supported Montessori schools in Paraguay, summer camps in Mississippi for underprivileged children, and donated more than 12,000 acres of forest and swampland in Mississippi, which had been in the family for 200 years, to the Tara Wildlife Foundation, a conservation organization she founded.
A frequent traveler to Africa, she supported teacher training programs in rural areas of South Africa and once helped finance an effort to relocate wild elephants from Botswana to Angola.
Mrs. Bryant pursued entrepreneurial endeavors as well. In the early 1990s, she became a leading investor of the $326 million, 15-mile Dulles Greenway toll road extension from Washington Dulles International Airport to Leesburg, Va.
She served on corporate boards and was board chairwoman of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
Her first marriage, to William Crane Jr., ended in divorce. Her second husband, J.C. Herbert Bryant, died in 1983 after 19 years of marriage.
Survivors include four children from her first marriage, Magalen C. Werbert of Stuart, Fla., and W. Carey Crane III, Michael R. Crane and Kristiane C. Graham, all of Middleburg; a son from her second marriage, John C.O. Bryant of The Plains; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
