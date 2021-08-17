Known as the “Godfather of Sudoku,” Mr. Kaji created the puzzle to be easy for children and others and came up with the name from the Japanese characters for “number” and “single.” In the puzzle, players place the numbers 1 through 9 in rows, columns and blocks without repeating them.
It wasn’t until 2004 that Sudoku became a global hit, after a fan from New Zealand pitched it and got it published in the British newspaper the Times. Two years later, Japan rediscovered its own puzzle as a “gyakuyunyu” or “reimport.”
Mr. Kaji traveled to more than 30 countries spreading his enjoyment of puzzles. Sudoku championships have drawn some 200 million people in 100 countries over the years, according to Tokyo-based Nikoli.
Sudoku was also never trademarked except within Japan, driving its overseas craze, Nikoli said.
Originally, Sudoku was called “Suji-wa-Dokushin-ni-Kagiru,” which translates to, “Numbers should be single, a bachelor.” In recent years, Sudoku, believed to be the world’s most popular pencil puzzle, has come out in digital versions.
Mr. Kaji was born Oct. 8, 1951, on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido. He started Japan’s first puzzle magazine after dropping out of Keio University in Tokyo. He founded Nikoli in 1983 and developed Sudoku about the same time.
Yoshinao Anpuku, who is now Nikoli’s chief executive, said Mr. Kaji made friends easily and had a “unique and playful approach toward life.”
“Our mission is to pursue [his] vision and possibilities,” Anpuku said.
Nikoli has provided original puzzles to more than 100 media companies, 10 of them foreign ones.
In its obituary, the Japanese newspaper Mainichi credited Mr. Kaji for starting the puzzle sections at bookstores, as well as introducing the word “Sudoku” into the Oxford English Dictionary.
Mr. Kaji’s survivors include his wife, Naomi, and two daughters.
— Associated Press
