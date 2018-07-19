In the 1962 Preakness, Manny Ycaza, left, thrust his left elbow toward rival jockey John Rotz, who won the race aboard Greek Money. (Joe DiPaola Jr./Baltimore Sun)

Manny Ycaza, a jockey whose hell-for-leather riding style made him a favorite of railbirds, the scourge of race officials and one of the first Latin American riders to attain prominence in the United States, died July 16 at a hospital in Queens. He was 80.

The cause was pneumonia and sepsis, said his wife, Jeanne De Ycaza.

Mr. Ycaza (pronounced ee-kaw-zuh) came to the United States from Panama in the mid-1950s, aspiring to be “greater than the great” Eddie Arcaro, the hall of fame jockey known as “the Master.”

He went on to win 2,367 races — nearly a quarter of his mounts — and to establish himself as one of the finest and fieriest riders of his generation, a jockey known for his finesse with the reins as well as for behavior that “turned horse races into rodeos,” as Sports Illustrated journalist William Leggett once put it.

With Mr. Ycaza on the track, other riders and their horses were often blocked, bumped, herded or crowded. His supporters insisted that he acted without malice — that Mr. Ycaza, the outsider, was merely fighting for a chance to win in a sport that was more accustomed to seeing Latin Americans working in the stables than riding horses down the track.

“He was absolutely determined to win,” his wife said in a phone interview. “Not at any cost — he never wanted to hurt anyone, and he never pushed another jockey into the rail. But he would get very close and was rather intimidating to the other jockeys psychologically.”



Mr. Ycaza was inducted into the racing hall of fame in 1977. (National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame)

Perhaps as a result, Mr. Ycaza was among the most penalized riders of his era. In a 1962 feature on “the Latin invasion” in horse racing, Sports Illustrated reported that “in the last six years stewards have suspended him for fouls for more than one full year (376 racing days).”

When he did race, the results were often spectacular and were credited with spurring Panamanian jockeys such as Braulio Baeza, Laffit Pincay Jr., Jorge Velásquez and Jacinto Vásquez to compete in the United States. By 1982, according to the New York Times, Panama had become “the greatest single source of jockey talent for America’s racing industry.”

Mr. Ycaza won two runnings of the Travers Stakes, four of the Kentucky Oaks, and was the first back-to-back winner of the D.C. International, then the leading international race in North America. He won in 1959 and 1960, riding Bald Eagle both years.

At the time, Mr. Ycaza was riding for financier and publisher Harry F. Guggenheim, a former U.S. ambassador to Cuba and the owner of Cain Hoy Stable. Canadian business tycoon E.P. Taylor, an owner and breeder, hired Mr. Ycaza to compete in the 1963 Queen’s Plate, Canada’s most prestigious race.

He won on Canebora, Canada’s Horse of the Year, and one year later rode Quadrangle to victory at the Belmont Stakes, ending the Triple Crown bid of Northern Dancer. It was Mr. Ycaza’s only Triple Crown race win, although he had come within a nose of victory in 1962.

At the Preakness Stakes that year, Mr. Ycaza found himself at the center of one of the most famous photo-finishes in thoroughbred racing. In a moment captured by a Baltimore Sun photographer, Mr. Ycaza was shown leaning over his horse, Ridan, and extending his left elbow toward jockey John Rotz, whose mount, Greek Money, was running neck and neck with Ridan.

The move was apparently intended to force Rotz, who said he was never actually touched, out of position. Yet after Rotz won the race, it was Mr. Ycaza who cried foul, saying he had been impeded by his rival. It was an astonishing claim, quickly disproved by films and photographs of the incident, and led to Mr. Ycaza’s receiving a 10-day penalty.

Both the claim and the elbow, Rotz said in 2004, were entirely unnecessary. “If Ycaza would have been riding his horse and not worrying about me,” the jockey told the State Journal-Register in Springfield, Ill., “he would have won the race.”

Carlos Manuel Mario De Ycaza Jr. was born in Panama City on Feb. 1, 1938, one of nine children. His father was a bus driver and his mother homemaker. Manny, as he was known, would join his three older brothers in “grabbing neighbors’ horses and going for a ride around the neighborhood,” his wife said.

Mr. Ycaza raced professionally in Panama and Mexico before moving to the United States, where he dropped the De in his last name and quickly acquired a reputation as a dashing, charismatic rider with slicked-back hair.

When he dismounted, the New York World-Telegram and Sun once observed, he did so “with gymnastic verve, helmet at a rakish tilt, his step jaunty.” His headline-grabbing rides attracted the attention of Linda Bement, a former Miss USA and Miss Universe whom he married in 1962.

While it became a cliche among sportswriters to remark on Mr. Ycaza’s “fierce,” “fiery” or “Tabasco” temper, he was by all accounts a gentleman off the track and was honored by his peers with the 1964 George Woolf Memorial Jockey Award, given in part for a jockey’s “personal character.”

Mr. Ycaza rode Dr. Fager and Damascus, two of the finest colts of the mid-1960s, and in 1968 became the first winner of the Filly Triple Crown, sweeping the Acorn Stakes, Mother Goose Stakes and the Coaching Club American Oaks, all at Belmont Park.

He spent much of his career in New York and found particular success at Saratoga Race Course, where he won 41 races in 1959 alone, breaking a record that had stood for 38 years. Mr. Ycaza was inducted into the National Museum of Racing’s Hall of Fame in 1977.

Like many jockeys, Mr. Ycaza experienced concussions and broken ribs during his career. A spill at Hialeah Park in Florida in 1970 led him to retire the following year. Around that time, he received a call from Brig. Gen. Omar Torrijos Herrera, Panama’s dictatorial leader, to serve as consul general in New York City. Mr. Ycaza held the position for about a year.

His first marriage ended in divorce, and in 1982, he married Jeanne Detwiler. In addition to his wife, of Queens, survivors include two children from his first marriage, Lindita De Ycaza and Manuel De Ycaza III, both of Salt Lake City; a daughter from his second marriage, Carla De Ycaza of Queens; a sister; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Mr. Ycaza made two short-lived attempts at a comeback, trying harness-racing in 1977 and riding thoroughbreds in 1983. He was also a regular competitor at the Del Mar Rocking Chair Derby for retired jockeys. “This was a lark,” racing historian Edward L. Bowen said in a phone interview, “but by God he wanted to win it.”

“When I ride a horse,” Mr. Ycaza told Sports Illustrated in 1960, “it makes no difference if the horse is 1 to 9 or 99 to 1. Ycaza is all out to win, always.”