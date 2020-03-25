Released in 1972, “Soul Makossa” became an international hit. Its “Mama-say, mama-sa, ma-ma-ko-ssa” hook — which means “I dance” in the duala language — was sampled by pop stars including Michael Jackson and Rihanna.
Mr. Dibango filed a lawsuit against the two artists in 2009, arguing that they had used the hook without this permission. The motion was rejected by a court in Paris because he had already successfully applied for his name to be mentioned on Rihanna’s releases of the song.
Mr. Dibango was a member of the seminal Congolese rumba group African Jazz and well-known for his collaborations with the late Nigerian Afrobeat star Fela Kuti, Nigerian guitarist King Sunny Adé and South African gospel group Ladysmith Black Mambazo.
Mr. Dibango achieved a considerable following in England with the disco hit “Big Blow,” and in 1998 he recorded the album CubAfrica with Cuban artist Eliades Ochoa.
