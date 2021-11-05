One of his daughters, artist Ruby Neri, confirmed the death but did not give a cause.
Mr. Neri spent virtually his entire career in the Bay Area, where beginning in the mid-1960s he worked out of a converted Unitarian church in Benicia, making sculptures, paintings and drawings as light streamed in through the sanctuary’s stained glass windows. Like the ancient Greeks, he often painted his sculptures, adding patches of yellow, red, gray or blue to pieces that typically featured slim and sensuous female figures.
“His ability to convey convincing anatomy and luminous human presence with a few economical gestures was unmatched,” said Harry Cooper, senior curator and head of modern art at the National Gallery of Art. In an email, he added that Mr. Neri’s “work made as much reference to antique sculpture, with its alternately smooth and fractured surfaces, as it did to San Francisco color and light.”
Mr. Neri sculpted quickly, prizing speed and spontaneity in works that were exhibited at galleries and museums across the United States. “Manuel would put on plaster real fast, take a hatchet real fast, cut that arm off, throw it away and 20 minutes later, he’s got a new arm on there,” artist Joan Brown, one of his four ex-wives, once said. Partly for expediency’s sake, he worked frequently with plaster, which he called “a mere blob,” noting that “you can do anything with it, at any time.”
A son of Mexican immigrants who worked on California farms, Mr. Neri grew up picking fruit, and couldn’t eat peaches as an adult “because he remembered how uncomfortable it was to have peach fuzz all over his body,” his daughter said. He became one of the few Latinos in the mid-century American art world, although he declared that his Hispanic background was not a major influence on his work.
“What is referred to as Latino art, I don’t connect with,” he said.
Instead, he seemed to identify more deeply with the Bay Area art scene as a whole, where “he felt like he was just one of the guys,” according to his daughter. He was one of the only major sculptors in the Bay Area Figurative Movement, a group that included painters such as Elmer Bischoff, Richard Diebenkorn and David Park, and became involved with San Francisco’s flourishing literary scene as an organizer of the Six Gallery, an art gallery and co-op converted from an auto shop.
“We’d heard about this strange guy who was reading crazy stuff,” Mr. Neri later told the Los Angeles Times, “so we went to this basement place in Berkeley and heard him read, and I said, ‘Come to the gallery next Saturday.’ ” It was Allen Ginsberg, who showed up a few days later, in October 1955, and presented his poem “Howl” for the first time.
That same year, Mr. Neri made what he described as “a U-turn in my art.” He had previously been under the sway of abstract expressionism, but after witnessing the birth of his first child he began making sculptures and drawings of the female form. “It was a fantastic moment,” he recalled. “I realized then that the female body has the magic. The male may have the power, but the female has the magic.”
Mr. Neri spent decades making mysterious and often beguiling sculptures of women, including pieces that showed his figures emerging out of a block of marble, as if from another world, or kneeling as if in supplication. Since 1972, he worked primarily with one model, writer and poet Mary Julia Klimenko, who sometimes recited poetry while posing for him. He frequently sculpted her in a rough-hewed style, without all her limbs.
“I’ve had letters from the radical feminist artist group Guerrilla Girls claiming that I’m attacking the female form,” Mr. Neri told the Times in 1998. “But I see these things, if they are attacks on the figure, as self-inflicted. What we do to ourselves. How we see ourselves.”
Manuel John Neri (some sources say he was a Jr.) was born in Sanger, Calif., on April 12, 1930. His parents lived outside Guadalajara, in western Mexico, before immigrating after the Mexican Revolution. His father had trained as a lawyer but struggled to find work, leading him to take agricultural jobs; he died when Mr. Neri was 9, and the family moved to Oakland, where his mother worked in a factory.
Mr. Neri was studying at the University of California at Berkeley, planning to become an electrical engineer, when he enrolled at City College of San Francisco one summer to finish a few credits. “Just out of dumb luck, I decided to take an art class for an easy grade,” he said in a 2008 oral history with the Smithsonian Institution’s Archives of American Art. “And I met a wonderful man who changed my life.”
The man was Roy Walker, a teacher who “just introduced me to the art world,” as Mr. Neri put it. Mr. Neri soon met ceramics artist Peter Voulkos, who encouraged him to enroll at the California College of Arts and Crafts (now the California College of the Arts), kicking off his immersion in abstract expressionism. He later studied at the California School of Fine Arts (now the San Francisco Art Institute) after completing his Army service in Korea.
Mr. Neri never received a degree but taught at the San Francisco Art Institute and at Cal Berkeley before joining the University of California at Davis in 1965. He taught there for 25 years, spending a few months each summer and fall in Carrara, Italy, where he had a studio around the corner from Michaelangelo’s former home. Locals were sometimes shocked by his techniques. Seeing him painting a sculpture made from Carrara marble, they would ask him, “What are you doing to our stone?”
His marriages to Marilyn “Miem” Hampson, Joan Brown, Susan Morse and Kate Rothrock ended in divorce. For the past seven years he lived with his caregiver, Maria Elisa Cantu.
Survivors include two children from his first marriage, Raoul Neri of Benicia, Calif., and La Ticia Souter of Marionville, Mo.; a son from his second marriage, Noel Neri of Philadelphia; two children from his third marriage, Maximilian Neri of Istanbul and Ruby Neri of Los Angeles; a daughter from his relationship with photographer Joanne Leonard, Julia Leonard of Los Angeles; a son from his fourth marriage, Gustavo Rothrock Neri of Los Angeles; a sister; and seven grandchildren.
Mr. Neri’s works are in the permanent collection of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, the Art Institute of Chicago and the Whitney and Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. In 2006, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Sculpture Center in Hamilton, N.J, where the nearby Grounds for Sculpture museum organized a retrospective in his honor.
The show featured many of Mr. Neri’s reliefs, sculptures in which his female figures seemed to emerge from a flat background or disappear inside it. “Sometimes the figure is crouching, sitting or kneeling; at other times it is standing still,” wrote New York Times reviewer Benjamin Genocchio. “In every instance the posture is vulnerable and the pose startlingly intimate, as if we were watching a woman at home alone. They are all riveting.”
“There is honesty here, even truth,” he added, “but most of all there is love: love of art, love of the sensual beauty of the human form, love of life.”