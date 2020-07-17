But generally, “conductors or musicians see a woman’s name on a score, and they won’t look at the music,” composer Marga Richter once told the New York Times. “Like math and the sciences, music is supposed to be too rigorous for women. Oh, as musicians we were allowed to play it if someone handed it to us, but we weren’t supposed to write it ourselves.”

Ms. Richter, who forged a noted career as a composer, writing nearly 200 works of music, including orchestral, instrumental and choral pieces, chamber music, ballet music and an opera, died June 25 at her home in Barnegat, N.J. She was 93 and had pulmonary ailments not related to the novel coronavirus, said her son, Michael Skelly.

The daughter of an American soprano and granddaughter of a German orchestra conductor, Ms. Richter began taking piano lessons by age 4, started composing at 12, and studied at the Juilliard School in New York before launching her career.

“If you try to find another woman composer who has had as much success in orchestral music from her time period, you wouldn’t find her,” Sharon Mirchandani, a professor of musicology at Westminster Choir College of Rider University in New Jersey and the author of a 2012 biography of Ms. Richter, said in an interview.

Ms. Richter’s works, she said, were distinguished by the beauty they achieved through chromaticism and by the deep, even dark emotions they evoked.

“Music was her primal language, her spiritual path through which she shared her elemental emotional experiences,” Rain Worthington, a friend and fellow composer, wrote in an online tribute. “From within her open, unguarded approach to life, she was able to plumb the deepest complexities and depths of human emotion in her profound music.”

Ms. Richter conceded that her music could be “emotionally draining.” “I would not say that people enjoy it,” she remarked to Newsday, the newspaper on Long Island, where she was a longtime resident, “but they are drawn to it. It provides a kind of catharsis, in a sense.”

In creating her music, she drew on a wide universe of artistic, cultural and intellectual influences. “Landscapes of the Mind” — a three-part series that she began in the 1970s, consisting of a concerto for piano and orchestra, a work for violin and piano, and a trio for violin, cello and piano — was inspired in part by the contrasting textures in the paintings of Georgia O’Keeffe.

“Landscapes of the Mind I” transitions from what Mirchandani described as “a highly chromatic Western style” to one that employs an amplified sitar, an instrument from the Indian subcontinent, and a raga, a melodic framework typical of Indian music.

Ms. Richter called “Qhanri,” a work for cello and piano that she composed after a trip to Tibet in 1986, a “paean to the fortitude and resilience of the oppressed Tibetan people.” She traveled to the Aran Islands, off the western coast of Ireland, in the course of composing “Riders to the Sea,” an opera based on an early 20th-century play by the Irish dramatist J.M. Synge about an elderly Irishwoman who loses her husband and six sons to the sea. It premiered in 2002.

One of Ms. Richter’s vocal pieces, “Sarah, Do Not Mourn Me Dead,” was drawn from the text of a letter that a Union officer, Sullivan Ballou, wrote to his wife before his death during the First Battle of Bull Run. Even science animated her compositions: She titled one of her lighter works “Quantum Quirks of a Quick Quaint Quark.”

“I see the quark, looking like a composite of Peter Pan and E.T., gleefully touring the starry universe, wherever his fancy may take him,” she told Newsday.

Ms. Richter’s music was performed by ensembles including the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the Civic Orchestra of Chicago, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and the Seattle Symphony Orchestra, said Mirchandani. But it was not presented in a comprehensive way until 1981, when, with help from grants, Ms. Richter rented Merkin Hall in Manhattan for a concert.

“After writing music for 33 years,” she said at the time, “I wanted to present myself to New York. Say, ‘Here’s my life’s work and what do you make of it?’ ”

A reviewer for the Times, Theodore W. Libbey Jr., observed that repeated rhythms and melodies could make her music feel “routine” if taken in a “large dose.” But he also praised her music as “intriguing” and “enjoyable because it is highly melodic and takes advantage of sustained and accumulated sounds that are often, if not always, kind on the ear.”

Another music critic, Frank Behrens, once wrote in the Brattleboro Reformer of Vermont that “her works remind me somehow of James Joyce’s prose in parts of ‘Ulysses.’ Wandering and never quite arriving, but worth the while all the same.”

Florence Marga Richter was born in Reedsburg, Wis., on Oct. 21, 1926, and grew up in Robbinsdale, Minn. Her music studies took the family to New York City, where Ms. Richter enrolled at Juilliard as a piano major but changed her major to composition, receiving a bachelor’s degree in 1949 and a master’s degree in 1951.

In the 1960s she composed two ballets for the New York-based Harkness Ballet — “Abyss,” which later became part of the Joffrey Ballet’s repertoire, and “Bird of Yearning.”

She sought to promote the works of female composers through dedicated associations and concerts but warned against the dangers of excessive attention on the sex of the composer, rather than the quality of his or her work.

“I think it’s a good idea for a while,” she told the Times in 1978, discussing a festival of music by female composers, “until people realize there are a great number of people composing good music.”

“Once the point has been mark,” she continued, “then we should just be absorbed into the mainstream of concerts and not have anything as exclusive as women’s concerts.”

Her first marriage, to Vernon Hughes, ended in divorce. Her second husband, Alan Skelly, died in 1988 after 35 years of marriage. Survivors include their two children, Michael Skelly, who is a pianist, of Hyde Park, N.Y., and Maureen Raj of Barnegat; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Ms. Richter continued composing until the end of her life. She relied on the help of a hearing aid but told the Times that it was “no big handicap” — and that indeed it put her in “good company.”

She evoked the memory of one of the most celebrated male composers in the Western canon, who suffered profound hearing loss before his death in 1827, adding: “I don’t mind being compared to Beethoven.”