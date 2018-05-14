Actress Margot Kidder, who dated former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, arrives for his funeral at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, Quebec, in 2000. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) (Adrian Wyld/AP)

Margot Kidder, a smoky-voiced actress who played ace reporter Lois Lane in the “Superman” movie phenomenon and was an imperiled homeowner in the popular horror film “The Amityville Horror" but whose career was eclipsed by her struggle with bipolar disorder, died May 13 at her home in Livingston, Mont. She was 69.

A spokeswoman for the Franzen-Davis Funeral Home in Livingston confirmed the death and said no other information was available.

Throughout the 1970s, Ms. Kidder was praised for conveying cunning and sensuality in equal measure. In filmmaker Brian De Palma’s Hitchcock thriller homage “Sisters” (1973), critic Pauline Kael noted Ms. Kidder’s performance as a psychopath with the ability to “turn on sexiness with a witch’s precision.”

She appeared in the sorority house slasher film “Black Christmas” (1974) and “The Great Waldo Pepper” (1975) starring Robert Redford as a barnstorming pilot, and her career continued apace until “Superman” (1978) supercharged it.

Lois Lane, the archetypal “girl reporter” constantly being rescued from peril by Superman, had been a staple of radio and TV since the 1940s. Joan Alexander and Noel Neill were among the early Lanes, whose coltish spirit often landed them in trouble with enemy agents and other foes bent on destroying the American way of life. Actors Bud Collyer and George Reeves portrayed the Man of Steel, who disguises himself as Lane’s nerdy, fumbling newsroom colleague Clark Kent.

Director Richard Donner’s 1978 big-budget reboot featured Christopher Reeve in the title role and Ms. Kidder as the appealing heroine. With an expert supporting cast that included Gene Hackman as Lex Luthor and a brassy fanfare by John Williams, it proved a blockbuster with audiences and disarmed critics who were generally not impressed by comic strip fare.

