They achieved international success with their albums “Look Sharp!” in 1988 and “Joyride” in 1991, and had six top-2 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. The pair sold 80 million records worldwide and embarked on world tours. They were Sweden’s best-known band since ABBA in the 1970s and 1980s.

Ms. Fredriksson was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2002. She underwent aggressive treatment that took its toll but ultimately was successful, her management agency said. However, she was left blind in one eye, with limited hearing and mobility, and was unable to read or write.

She was also unable to speak for a considerable period of time after her treatment. Over the years, however, she was able to make a gradual return to the world stage

Ms. Fredriksson was born in southern Sweden on May 30, 1958.

In 2003, Sweden’s Carl Gustaf XVI awarded Roxette a royal award.

Ms. Fredriksson is survived by her husband, Mikael Bolyos, and their two children.

