The Bergmans wed in 1958 and spent a lifetime marrying memorable words to melodies by Michel Legrand, Marvin Hamlisch, Quincy Jones, John Williams and Dave Grusin. Their songs, many of them full of romance and regret, were interpreted by entertainers such as Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Neil Diamond and — most frequently — Barbra Streisand.
“Their spectacular marriage gives their lyrics an authenticity,” Streisand wrote in the liner notes of her 2011 album “What Matters Most,” filled with Bergman-penned songs, “making them both deeply personal and, at the same time, completely universal.”
“Memories light the corners of my mind / misty watercolor memories / of the way we were,” Streisand sang to Hamlisch’s bittersweet melody during the opening titles for the 1973 film “The Way We Were,” which starred the singer as a political Jewish firebrand in love with Robert Redford’s complacent WASP writer.
“How do you keep the music playing?” asked another of the Bergmans’ songs, written with Legrand for the 1982 film “Best Friends” and kept alive as Tony Bennett’s concert closer for decades. “How do you make it last? How do you keep the song from fading too fast?”
The couple had early hits on the radio — the 1959 calypso song “Yellow Bird,” performed by the Mills Brothers and the 1960 Frank Sinatra song “Nice ’n’ Easy,” — but they set their sights on cinema from the start.
“We found we must be more abstract when writing for film,” Ms. Bergman told the New York Times in 1982, “because film really speaks more to the pre-conscious part of the brain, the part of us that dreams.”
Filmmaker Norman Jewison paired the Bergmans with Jones to write music for his 1967 drama “In the Heat of the Night,” about a Philadelphia detective (Sidney Poitier) who becomes embroiled in a murder investigation in the Deep South. The gospel blues title song — with soulful lines such as “I could sell my soul for just a little light” — gave Charles a Top 40 hit.
Jewison hired the couple to work with Legrand on “The Thomas Crown Affair” (1968), starring Steve McQueen as a criminal mastermind and Faye Dunaway as a sexy insurance investigator in pursuit. For a scene in which McQueen sails in a glider for several minutes, the songwriters came up with “The Windmills of Your Mind.”
“It was heaven,” Ms. Bergman told the Film Music Foundation in 2011, “because we were used to being interrupted by dialogue or sound effects, and nothing ever ran very long.”
A series of circular metaphors, sung in the film by British performer Noel Harrison, unspooled to communicate Crown’s unseen anxiety: “Like a snowball down a mountain / or a carnival balloon / Like a carousel that’s turning / running rings around the moon.”
The song brought the Bergmans their first Oscar — and gave Dusty Springfield a Top 40 hit — in 1969.
Their other Oscars came for two Streisand projects: “The Way We Were,” and the songs for “Yentl,” written with Legrand and including “Papa Can You Hear Me?”
The Bergmans met the young singer after a show at the Bon Soir nightclub in New York’s Greenwhich Village in the early 1960s, and her voice reduced Ms. Bergman to tears. They began a lifelong partnership that had the same effect on millions of listeners.
In an interview with the Sunday Express, Streisand compared their lyrics to “miniature three-act plays. They have a poetic grace that’s completely unique.”
The Bergmans won two Grammy Awards for “The Way We Were.” Their other nine nominations included “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” — composed by Diamond, who made it a No. 1 hit in a duet version with Streisand — and “Moonlight,” which Williams composed for the 1995 romantic comedy “Sabrina,” starring Harrison Ford and Julia Ormond.
The Bergmans’ work for television included theme songs for “Maude” and “Good Times,” both produced by Norman Lear. They were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1980.
Ms. Bergman became the first woman elected to the board of the American Society of Composers and Lyricists and served as president from 1994 to 2009. She waged and won several legislative battles, including major efforts to extend and strengthen copyright protections. She also made fairer compensation for composers and songwriters in the digital era a focus of her advocacy.
“Somebody made this table,” she told the Los Angeles Times in 1996, knocking on a tabletop, “and nobody would think of taking this table without paying for it. That’s called stealing. But if I write a song, which is no less of a creation than this table . . . and somebody takes it without paying for it, it’s very difficult to convince most people that’s stealing. Music is in the air.”
Marilyn Ruth Katz was born in Brooklyn on Nov. 10, 1928, and changed her last name to Keith when she was young. Her father was a clothing manufacturer. She attended the New York High School of Music and Art with early dreams of becoming a concert pianist, but she “wasn’t disciplined enough, or talented enough,” she told the Film Music Foundation.
“I knew that what I was trained to be was a member of an audience that great musicians needed,” she said, “and I would really appreciate it because I knew enough.”
In the afternoons, she played piano for lyricist Bob Russell, who was writing words for songs such as Duke Ellington’s “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore.” (When the Bergmans won their first Oscar in 1969, they beat Russell and Jones’s title song from the film “For Love of Ivy.”)
She was studying clinical psychology at New York University when a tumble down a wet flight of stairs changed Ms. Bergman’s life. She broke both shoulders. Immobilized in a cast for 10 weeks, she moved to Los Angeles to be with her parents, who had relocated. Russell, who had also moved west, encouraged her to try writing lyrics by speaking ideas into a tape recorder.
She began collaborating with composer Lew Spence in the afternoons and learned that Spence was working with a young man in the mornings. Alan Bergman, five years older, had coincidentally been born in the same Brooklyn hospital and attended the same Brooklyn high school. They were introduced, began writing together — and a chemistry quickly developed through songcraft.
Alan Bergman wanted to propose but didn’t have any money, so he wrote a song called “That Face” and managed to get his girlfriend’s favorite singer — Fred Astaire — to record it.
In addition to her husband, survivors include their daughter, of Los Angeles; and a granddaughter.
The couple took pride in the particulars of their craft and tried never to write a lyric that said what the viewer already saw. But that wasn’t always in their control — as in “The Way We Were,” where the line “watercolor memories” falls on a cut of Redford rowing.
“We said to [Pollack], ‘Can you just move it a little bit, so the word ‘water’ doesn’t hit on the cut to the water?’ ” Ms. Bergman told the Film Music Foundation. “It’s like a clam note when we look at it. We turn away and clear our throats a little each time we see it.”
