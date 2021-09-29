“Because the public image of disability is as a fate worse than death, and because a disability can indeed bring about misery because of the lack of good support services . . . our societies have unfortunately become fertile ground for the forwarding of these laws,” she said in a 2008 speech. “Many have argued that these laws play directly into the economic pressures of the health-care system to relieve itself of its most expensive patients, and this can hardly be more true anywhere than in the United States.”