From that point on, he was considered virtually unbeatable, winning elections with large margins. In his 1980 Senate race, Mr. Andrews received 70 percent of the vote against Democratic businessman Kent Johanneson.

Mr. Andrews was one of seven Republicans who voted against Reagan’s fiscal 1984 budget. He was particularly critical of budget deficits, routine equipment purchased through military procurement and the lack of warranties on military purchases.

The White House issued an unmistakable warning for Republicans to vote with the administration on tough issues, saying it would “help our friends first” in allocating the president’s time and energies for GOP candidates in election years.

Mr. Andrews responded: “People in North Dakota didn’t elect me to be a rubber stamp.”

His defeat at the hands of state tax commissioner Kent Conrad in the 1986 U.S. Senate race was considered one of the biggest political upsets in North Dakota history. Mr. Andrews said Conrad’s attacks during the campaign left him little time to tout his accomplishments for North Dakota.

“In essence what they said on November 4 was, ‘Hey Mark, you’re a nice guy, but the other guy’s a nice guy, too, and it’s time to let someone else have a chance,’ ” said Andrews, who had served on the Senate Appropriations Committee and tirelessly promoted North Dakota’s interests.

But after spending 24 years in Congress, Mr. Andrews said, “I’m sleeping better at night, and think I should write all those people who voted for Kent Conrad and thank them.”

Mark Andrews was born in Cass County, N.D., on May 19, 1926. After Army service in World War II, he received an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., but he was discharged in 1946 because of a back injury.

He graduated in 1949 from North Dakota State University, returned to his family farm in Mapleton, N.D., and became involved in Republican politics. His 1962 run for governor against the popular Democratic incumbent William Guy, was unsuccessful.

A list of survivors was not immediately available.