“I had an unusual background,” Mr. Eaton said for a story published on the Jazz website two years ago. “. . . It’s an unlikely story, to be sure, because I basically came [into] the NBA with two years of junior college experience and sat on the bench at UCLA for two years. And [coach] Frank Layden gave me a chance, and the team was in a space where they could afford to let me make some mistakes out there and kind of get my feet underneath me. And it worked out well for both of us.”