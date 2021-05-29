A news release from the county sheriff’s office said that there was “no reason to believe a vehicle was involved,” and that the state medical examiner’s office would determine the cause of death.
The Jazz described Mr. Eaton in a statement as an “enduring figure in our franchise history” who had a “significant impact in the community after his basketball career.”
The center led the league in blocks four times, and his average of 5.6 per game in 1984-85 remains the highest since the NBA started officially tracking that statistic. Mr. Eaton’s career blocks average of 3.5 per game is the best in NBA history.
His career happened almost by accident. He was working as an auto mechanic in 1977 when a community college basketball coach persuaded him to enroll. From there, he went to UCLA, and his stint with the Jazz followed.
“I had an unusual background,” Mr. Eaton said for a story published on the Jazz website two years ago. “. . . It’s an unlikely story, to be sure, because I basically came [into] the NBA with two years of junior college experience and sat on the bench at UCLA for two years. And [coach] Frank Layden gave me a chance, and the team was in a space where they could afford to let me make some mistakes out there and kind of get my feet underneath me. And it worked out well for both of us.”
Mr. Eaton had been, among other things, a restaurateur and motivational speaker in his retirement. In recent years, he served as a mentor to Utah center Rudy Gobert — the only other player in Jazz history to win the defensive player of the year award.
Mr. Eaton’s death came days after he was in Chicago to be part of the celebration for his friend Joe West, who broke baseball’s umpiring record by working his 5,376th regular season game Tuesday night.
His 11 playing seasons with the Jazz are third-most in team history, behind longtime Utah cornerstones Karl Malone and John Stockton. Mr. Eaton’s durability was noteworthy, and he once appeared in 338 consecutive games. He finished with career averages of 6.0 points and 7.9 rebounds.
But his best skill was defending the rim. He told a story about how NBA great Wilt Chamberlain offered him advice about his career, which he incorporated into a motivational speech.
“Wilt grabbed me by the arm, took me out on the floor, positioned me right in front of the basket. He said, ‘You see this basket? Your job is to stop players from getting there. Your job is to make them miss their shot, get the rebound, throw it up to the guard, let them go down the other end and score, and your job is to cruise up to half-court and see what’s going on,’ ” Mr. Eaton said.
“When Wilt shared that with me, everything changed. I understood what I needed to do. I understood what I could be great at,” Mr. Eaton said. “Wilt showed me what my job was and how doing what I did would benefit my team.”
Mark Eaton was born Jan. 24, 1957, in Inglewood, Calif. He played little basketball until an assistant basketball coach at Cypress College saw him working at an auto garage at age 20.
During his NBA career, which did not begin until he was 25, Mr. Eaton served as an officer in the National Basketball Players Association.
Mr. Eaton’s No. 53 was one of the first retired by the Jazz. He was the defensive player of the year in the 1984-85 and 1988-89 seasons, was a five-time All-Defensive team selection — three-time first team, two-time second team — and was an NBA all-star in 1989.
He was taken with the 107th overall pick by the Phoenix Suns in the 1979 draft, then drafted again at No. 72 overall by Utah in 1982. His last game was in 1993.
Mr. Eaton continued to live in Utah in retirement. He was married, but complete information about survivors was not immediately available.
— Associated Press
