Ms. Post became a full-time cast member of “Night Court” in Season 3 as Christine Sullivan, a sincere and strong-willed lawyer who served as a foil to Dan Fielding, John Larroquette’s womanizing, narcissistic prosecutor. With comic rebuttal, Ms. Post’s Christine deflected Fielding’s lechery throughout the series’ run. Though an unrealized romance between Christine and Harry was often teased, “Night Court” ended with Fielding concluding that the public defender was the love of his life.
Several of Ms. Post’s “Night Court” co-stars have died in recent years. Harry Anderson died at age 65 in 2018. In July, Charles Robinson, who played the clerk Mac, died at 75. NBC is currently developing a sequel to the series.
Marjorie Armstrong Post was born in Palo Alto, Calif., on Nov. 4, 1950.
She started in television behind the camera, working on the production crew of the game shows “Double Dare” and “Card Sharks.” Her first series regular role was in the Lee Majors action adventure series “The Fall Guy,” in which she played Terri Michaels from 1982 to 1985.
Ms. Post’s other credits included playing Cameron Diaz’s mother in “There’s Something About Mary” (1998); Elliot Reid’s mother on “Scrubs”; and appearances in the shows “The Love Boat,” “The A-Team” and “Fantasy Island.” While receiving chemotherapy treatments, Ms. Post acted in the Lifetime movie “Christmas Reservations” (2019) and guest starred on the ABC series “The Kids Are Alright.”
Ms. Post’s marriage to Stephen Knox ended in divorce. She had two daughters with her second husband, TV producer and writer Michael A. Ross. A complete list of survivors was not immediately available.
— Associated Press
