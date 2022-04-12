Marlee Matlin, George Takei mourn Gilbert Gottfried

NEW YORK — Reactions to the death of comedian Gilbert Gottfried: “I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my intepreter@655jack (they’re like twins).” — Oscar winning actor Marlee Matlin, on Twitter.

“I shall miss you, my friend, my sometimes foil, my always pain in my side, usually from the belly laughs. The heavens are a great deal louder with you out there now, I’m sure. Keep ’em shaking their heads and smiling, Gilbert.” — “Star Trek” actor and Gottfried roast victim George Takei, on Twitter.

“Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh so hard that day on set, I could barely do my job. A wholly original comic, and an equally kind and humble guy behind the scenes. He will be missed.” — Seth MacFarlane, who posted a scene they did together in “A Million Ways to Die in the West.”

“Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift.” — “Seinfeld” actor Jason Alexander, on Twitter.

“Sad to hear of the passing of the groundbreaking and legendary Gilbert Gottfried. Here was the last time I saw you in Miami. My condolences to the family and friends of this genius comic, artist, and provocateur. Comedy mourns tonight.” — comedian Tom Green.

“The funniest person I’ve ever known.” — actor-writer Matt Oswalt.

