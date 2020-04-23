The cause was complications from Alzheimer’s disease, said her husband, journalist and author Laurence I. Barrett.
Ms. Patterson retired in 2009 after nearly a decade with Deloitte Consulting’s Human Capital Advisory Services practice, where she was director of employee benefits policy analysis and helped clients establish or revamp benefits programs.
Earlier she had served on the legislative staff of Rep. Bob Eckhardt (D-Tex.), was a partner in the law firm of O’Connor and Hannan, was tax policy director of Time Inc.’s Washington legal office, and was director of the accounting firm KPMG’s compensation and benefits practice.
In her book “The Working Woman’s Guide to Retirement Planning” (1993), she wrote that “only 9 percent of women over 40 receive or expect to receive a retirement benefit.” She included an exhaustive list of tips and questions for financial planning. The book made Ms. Patterson a leading expert on the topic and brought her many speaking invitations.
In her Washington Post review, Post business writer Martha M. Hamilton called “The Working Woman’s Guide” “a book that could turn any woman into a feminist” at a time when retirement for working women “may mean unanticipated poverty.”
Martha Nann Priddy was born in Louisville on Jan. 14, 1949. Her father, Thomas “Cotton” Priddy, was a racecar driver and the owner of a small auto parts store. He was killed during a NASCAR event at the Memphis-Arkansas Speedway in 1956.
Ms. Patterson graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1971 and from the University of Texas law school in 1974, then moved to Washington.
Her first marriage, to Richard Patterson, ended in divorce. In 1988, she married Barrett. In addition to her husband, of Chevy Chase, Md., survivors include three stepsons, Paul M. Barrett of New York City, David A. Barrett of East Greenwich, R.I., and Adam S. Barrett of New York City; and a brother.
In 1983 Ms. Patterson was a co-founder of the Tax Coalition, a women’s organization of congressional staffers, lawyers, lobbyists and consultants. She was a docent for 20 years at the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington and an educational tutor to inner-city youths.
