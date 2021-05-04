“There he was performing Brahms’s Piano Concerto No. 2., flailing away with a vengeance, pounding the pedals for all they were worth, caught up in the work and oblivious to all else,” Mr. Bookspan told the Times in 1960. “Suddenly, toward the close of the second movement, the music stopped. Mr. Serkin’s exertions had torn the pedal lyre away from the piano. While repairs were underway, I was left alone with a silent microphone. I managed to describe the scene during the ten-minute delay, but I shall never forget the experience.”