The book argued that the Kennedy administration was largely in the dark about what was happening in Cuba during the missile crisis, and said that a Soviet navy captain had helped block a flawed order to launch a nuclear torpedo on U.S. warships. Dr. Sherwin was in the Navy during the standoff, stationed in San Diego as an air intelligence officer, and said that during an especially tense moment, he was instructed to retrieve top secret orders from an office safe, containing instructions on where his unit should go in the event of war.